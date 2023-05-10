Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 10 May 2023 – There was drama at West Suite apartments over the weekend after a drunk motorist rammed into several vehicles in the parking lot.

The rogue motorist reportedly lost control of his vehicle and damaged other vehicles parked outside the apartments.

According to social media reports, the apartments are popular with rich married men.

They take their girlfriends there for ‘fun’ and park their cars outside the apartments.

The parking is always full on most weekends.

Watch the video of the damage caused.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.