Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, 29 May 2023 – A notorious drug peddler who operates in Githurai near the famous Airport Zone Club has been exposed on social media after he was secretly filmed by a concerned resident, who has been monitoring his moves for quite some time.

The middle-aged peddler reportedly supplies hard drugs such as cocaine and heroin in the informal settlement.

He supplies the drugs in broad daylight and without fear, an indication that he might be bribing rogue police officers who patrol the area to protect him.

The peddler was captured on camera selling a syringe filled with hard drugs to a drug addict.

They were hiding behind a dingy kiosk.

The addict, who has been reduced to a zombie due to drug abuse, injected the drugs through the veins in his hands.

The peddler then walked away after finishing the illegal business.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.