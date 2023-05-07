Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Sunday, May 7, 2023 – A Kenyan single mother was trolled badly after she took to Twitter to look for a husband.
She posted a photo with her daughter and said she is ready to settle down.
She urged any man willing to marry a lady with a kid to contact her.
“DM if you can date a lady with a kid. I am ready to settle down,” she wrote.
Her tweet received a backlash from men.
Most men said that they can’t marry a lady with a kid.
Check out her post and reactions.
