Friday, May 26, 2023 – One of the police officers who arrested pastor Ezekiel Odero a few weeks ago recently visited his church in Mavueni to apologise.

The cop claimed that strange things started happening after arresting Pastor Ezekiel.

He could feel pain all over his body upon wearing his police uniform after reporting to duty.

The pain would go away after removing the police uniform.

” The pain would go away after wearing my civilian clothes,” the police officer said.

This prompted him to go to pastor Ezekiel’s church to apologise and seek prayers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.