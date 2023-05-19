Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, May 19, 2023 – A businessman is counting losses after his lorry worth millions of shillings was stolen.

Thugs posing as clients approached his driver and sought transport services.

They wanted him to transport construction materials to Naivasha.

Upon arrival at Gilgil, the thugs turned against the driver and the turnboy.

They tied them with ropes and escaped with the lorry.

The theft incident has since been reported to the police.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.