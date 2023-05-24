Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday, 24 May 2023 – Police have arrested two suspected criminals believed to be members of a gang carrying out criminal activities in Kiambu County.
One of the suspects, a 21-year-old man, was arrested with a pistol, a panga, and a motorcycle used to conduct robberies in various estates around Kiambu County.
Police recovered stolen items among them two power banks, a WiFi router, a mobile phone, and memory cards from the second suspect.
The suspect is being held at Kabete Police Station as investigations continue.
See photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
