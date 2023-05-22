Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, 22 May 2023 – Officers from Kipsetet police station, Kericho county, have arrested two robbery with violence suspects after they were found in action by patrol officers.

According to a statement from the National Police Service (NPS), the suspects were part of a five-man gang robbing two men in a Mitsubishi vehicle in Kericho on May 21, 2023.

“The duo were being robbed by five gangsters, that had cut the rear canvas of the vehicle,” read part of the statement.

NPS added that the two men were heading to Busia from Tanzania, ferrying farm produce.

The police officers managed to arrest two of the suspects who were identified as Odhiambo, 26, and Simon, 19.

The officers recovered two homemade guns fitted with five rounds of 22mm ammunition, a metallic axe, a kitchen knife, two torches, and an Infinix mobile phone.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.