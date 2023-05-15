Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, 15 May 2023 – Three suspects, two men, and a woman, are in custody following the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl on May 9, 2023, at the Nairobi railways terminus.

According to the minor’s father, his daughter was traveling from Mombasa to Nairobi aboard the day’s 3 pm train when she disappeared upon arrival in Nairobi later that night.

Unbeknownst to the distraught father, the adolescent girl arrived at the Nairobi town terminus at around 9:30 pm and sneaked out of the station in the company of a man later identified as Parkins Odero.

Calls by the worried father to his daughter’s phone went unanswered as she disappeared with the man to Riruta Satellite in Dagoretti, where she was defiled.

The following day, she was handed over to the second suspect Alfred Matumona, who is also believed to have defiled the victim.

A total of three suspects have so far been arrested in relation to the incident, including a woman identified as Jackline Mangea, who is believed to have assisted in harbouring the minor.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.