Wednesday May 24, 2023 – A great-grandmother has died after she was hit by a UK Police motorcycle escorting the Duchess of Edinburgh.

Helen Holland, 81, from Birchanger in Essex, was struck at a junction in Earl’s Court, West London, on May 10 resulting in a coma. She has now died two weeks later.

Speaking to the BBC on Wednesday, May 24, her family said she fought ‘for her life… but irreversible damage to her brain finally ended the battle today’.

The late woman’s son, Martin Holland, said his mum had died after ‘suffering multiple broken bones and massive internal injuries’ while using the ‘safe route of (a) pedestrian crossing’.

Helen had been in London visiting her older sister at the time of the accident.

A Buckingham palace spokesperson said: ‘The duchess’s heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the injured lady and her family.

‘She is grateful for the swift response by the emergency services and will keep abreast of developments.’

The Met Police’s Special Escort Group provide armed escorts for Royal Family members, VIPs, protected members of the Government, visiting royals, heads of state and other visiting dignitaries.



It also provides armed vehicle escorts for valuable, hazardous and protected loads – and can include high-risk prisoners.