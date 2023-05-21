Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 21 May 2023 – Former Kajiado Central MP and Assistant Minister David Sankori walked down the aisle on Saturday in a beautiful ceremony.

The 80-year-old veteran politician married a 35-year-old Tanzanian lady by the name Martha Ntoipo in a colourful ceremony held at this home.

The invite only wedding was attended by the county’s political elites led by Governor Joseph Lenku.

The wedding happened almost two years after Sankori lost his wife, Susan, 70, in September 2021.

Thousands of guests from Kenya and Tanzania attended the ceremony in which Lenku was the chief guest.

“We are happy Sankori now has a companion. It was exciting to join thousands of well-wishers to set off the new couple for their new life,” Lenku said.

“I wish the couple God’s blessings, understanding and peace in all their endeavours as they navigate their marital journey,” he added.

The hundreds of guests in attendance were told not to leave the ceremony until they eat all the food.

Below are photos of the wedding.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.