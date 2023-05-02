Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday May 2, 2023 – Cher and Alexander Edwards have reportedly called it quits after six months of dating.

The 76-year-old pop star and 37-year-old music executive and rapper were first linked back in November when they were spotted out at dinner with Tyga in Los Angeles. Cher then confirmed their relationship days later when she tweeted a photo of Edwards captioned, “Alexander.”

Sources close to the former couple told TMZ they ended things weeks ago, though it’s currently unclear what led to the relationship’s collapse or who first decided to end it.

It was also disclosed that the two were never even engaged to be married, despite a massive diamond ring she was gifted around Christmas. Insiders said the two just decided to play into the speculation it was an engagement ring.

Cher admitted their relationship later that month, saying it “looks strange on paper” though she added, “love doesn’t know math.” When a fan asked Cher about Edwards’ best qualities, she said, “He’s kind, smart, hilarious… & we kiss like teenagers.”

Cher was previously linked to former Hells Angels biker Tim Medvetz before they reportedly split back in 2013. She was also famously married to Sonny Bono and Gregg Allman. Edwards, on the other hand, dated Amber Rose, with whom he shares son Slash Electric Alexander Edwards. The two were together from 2018 to 2021.

