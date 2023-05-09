Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday May 9, 2023 – Russian woman has been accused of hiring an assassin to kill her children over their inheritance.

Police in Krasnoyarsk, the second largest city in Siberia, Russia arrested the 67-year-old woman last week.

It is alleged she ordered the murder of her son and two daughters, so she could become the sole owner of a family property.

She shared her plan with her friend who helped her find a hitman, who was later paid ₽80,000, or a little more than £810 to do the job.

Footage shared by the Ministry of Internal Affairs on Telegram shows three plain-clothes officers detaining the pensioner outside her home last week.

‘Do you understand why you were detained?’ One of them asks her on the street while handcuffing her.

The surprised woman replies: ‘No.’

Her alleged plan was exposed on the day when the hired killer was supposed to take one of her daughters out.

Pictures shared by police show the wads of cash that she had allegedly taken out to make the payment.

A Russian Internal Ministry statement said: ‘Employees of the criminal investigation department of the Krasnoyarskoye Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia detained a suspect in organising the murder of her children.

‘Operatives received information that a resident of the regional center, born in 1956, wishing to remain the sole owner of real estate, ordered the murder of her son, born in 1978, and daughters born in 1974.’