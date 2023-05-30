Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 03 May 2023 – Francis Nyakundi, the driver of the PSV bus that was torched on Tuesday during the Azimio demonstrations has accused the police of failing to act despite pleas for help.

Nyakundi said there were 30 anti-riot police officers on the scene when the bus was set ablaze by rowdy youths.

He pleaded with the tens of anti-riot police officers to intervene, only to be met with cold stares.

“They didn’t even call the fire brigade. If the group of about 30 policemen had done anything, everything would have been saved. But they just watched on as I cried for help,” he said.

Henry Mungai, the owner of the bus, is now appealing to well-wishers to help him recover his investment.

There are claims that the rowdy youths who torched the bus were sponsored by the state to paint Raila Odinga’s led coalition in a bad light.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.