Saturday May 13, 2023 – Authorities in the UK have charged a 25-year-old woman with murdering her mother.

Widow Anna Jones, 44, a mother of two, was found dead at her home shortly before officers took her elder daughter Bronwyn into custody nearby outside her mother’s Edwardian flat.

A neighbour at the crime scene in Petersfield, Hampshire, who did not want to be identified, said: ‘We heard screaming in the street after it happened – from someone who seemed to be realising what they had done.

‘It was a major disturbance, we were terrified. People living in the other flats in the same house had to move out for the night while police investigated.’

Mrs. Jones, who has another daughter aged 20, Eliza-Jayne Jones, had lost her husband David some years ago.

Paying tribute, Mrs Jones’ other daughter said in a statement: ‘I love my mum she meant everything to me she was my world. I love you so much, I will always miss you and you will always be in my heart. Rest in peace mummy.’

Police said they found the body as soon as they arrived at the murder scene close to the centre of Petersfield.

A spokesman for Hampshire Police said: ‘Detectives investigating the murder of 44-year-old Anna Jones have charged a woman with her murder.

‘Officers were called to an address on Station Road, Petersfield, just before 8pm on Tuesday 9 May. On arrival, officers discovered Anna’s body, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

‘Bronwyn Jones, 25, of Jacaranda Road in Bordon, has been charged with murder. She appeared before Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court this morning where she was further remanded.’

Police are continuing their investigation into the alleged killing.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Crute, the Senior Investigating Officer, added: ‘We would be interested to hear from any potential witnesses who might have seen or heard something on Station Road in Petersfield on Tuesday between the hours of 3pm and 8pm.

‘Any information could be useful, no matter how insignificant you may feel it is.’

A preliminary court hearing for Jones has been set for Monday, May 15.