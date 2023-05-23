Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday May 26, 2023 – A 23-year-old man has reportedly stabbed his 4-year-old nephew to death at his home in Kilingot village, Baringo North.

The suspect has been identified as Silas Kipkosgei and he reportedly stabbed his nephew to death on Tuesday, May 23, after he was left in his custody.

Preliminary reports indicate that the suspect was seen waylaying the nephew with some sweets and rock cakes at his house which is within the homestead shortly before he took him to the living room and stabbed him to death three times on the neck and back.

Solomon Cheptumo, a village elder told journalists that the minor’s grandmother who was at the farm came in to check on the grandson and also to serve him lunch but was unable to trace him, she then called the suspect who was within but didn’t answer.

When she decided to check in the living room but found it locked from the inside. Cheptumo said;

“She then peeped through the window, seeing Kipkosgei sitting at the edge of the sofa watching his nephew, with some blood flowing on the sofa, she pleaded with him to open the door but he did not respond, and that’s when she suspected something was wrong and called out for help from the neighbours.

“Upon arrival, we made our way inside the living room, and to our shock found Kipkosgei drinking water from a cup while staring at the body of the deceased which was lying lifeless on the sofa with blood oozing from the stabbed wounds,” neighbours said

Security operatives were alerted immediately to help stop any lynch attempt on the suspect.

Joshua Kandie who is the village chief noted that they suspect that Kipkosgei has mental issues as he stabbed his brother in the past. At the time, his brother managed to escape death by a whisker.

The officers who arrived at the scene took the deceased’s body to Baringo County Referral Hospital Mortuary, awaiting postmortem while the accused was detained at Kabanet Police Station.