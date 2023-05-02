Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, 23 May 2023 – Police have arrested 2 suspects in connection to the disappearance of Sh8 million, stolen from a Kiambu-based businessman.

In the incident reported late last month by the businessman’s wife, the money was stolen from a safe hidden in the abandoned pump station located at Kinangop in Nyandarua County.

The suspects are believed to have gained entry into the building through the roof before helping themselves with the cash after breaking the safe.

A total of Sh2.5 million has since been recovered from the suspects identified as Moses Cherish and Eliud Wangai.

The third suspect David Mushendu is still at large.

The suspects are facing charges of Stealing by Servant contrary to Section 281 of the Penal Code.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.