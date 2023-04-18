Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday April 18, 2023 – Ugandan socialite, Zari Hassan has married her younger sweetheart, Shakib Cham Lutaaya in a private ceremony.

The Muslim wedding ceremony was held in a house and the couple were seen in videos shared online exchanging vows while surrounded by a handful of people.

This is coming months after Zari who shares kids with Tanzanian music star, Diamond Platnumz, revealed that she visited Shakib’s parents and they have no issue with him marrying a woman 12 years older than him.

This is the Ugandan socialite’s second shot at marriage.

Watch videos from the wedding ceremony below