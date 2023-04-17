Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, April 17, 2023 – Controversial socialite Zari Hassan and her boyfriend Shakib have reportedly gotten married in a private Islamic wedding known as a Nikkah ceremony.

According to sources, the wedding took place in South Africa with only a few people invited for the nuptials.

A video shared online shows family and friends looking on as Shakib places a ring on her finger.

They were both wearing traditional regalia.

They sealed the moment with a kiss.

Zari is yet to share the ceremony on her social media pages.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.