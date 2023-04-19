Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday April 19, 2023 – Rapper Yung Miami has confirmed that her whirlwind and very public relationship with Diddy has ended.

Miami who sat down with “The Cut”, claimed that she and Diddy have remained friends even after ending their romantic entanglement.

She said;

“We’re still friends! We’re still good friends! But we’re single. That’s not my man. We had our own situation, I’m not gonna put a title on it. We were fucking with each other hard. We were together every day at one point. He supported me, I supported him. I’ll let the internet call it whatever they want to call it.”

Miami also clarified her previous comments about golden showers, revealing why she’s comfortable being so open about her sex life. She also denied peeing on Diddy during sex which led to the “Pee Diddy” rumors that trended shortly after her reveal.

She added;

“I never said [Diddy] was the one I did that with. Sex is a part of life. I’m grown, and maybe I talk about it too much, but everybody’s got their personal experiences. Some people get shitted on. Some people live life on the edge, some people boring as fuck. I watch a lot of porn, bitches get peed on. If we grown and we in the house just chilling and want to talk about sex, what’s wrong with that?”