Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday April 12, 2023 – Yul Edochie has cleaned out his instagram, deleting multiple photos and videos at the same time.

The actor has deleted every photo of his second wife Judy Austin shared on Instagram over the past one year.

The actor still has photos of his first wife May Yul Edochie.

However, the post he made in April 2022 to announce that he has a new son and a second wife has been deleted.

In fact, all his posts from April 2022 have been deleted, save for one of him and his father.

Other posts he shared celebrating Judy, including the one he posted on her birthday in January 2023, have been deleted.

Even videos Yul shared to promote movies by him and Judy have been deleted or archived.

This comes weeks after Yul’s first son with his first wife May died.

Below is a video showing that Yul’s post from April 2022 introducing Judy and their son to the world is no longer available on his Instagram grid.