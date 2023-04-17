Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday April 17, 2023 – American actor, Morgan Freeman has branded Black History Month and the ‘African-American’ term an ‘insult’

The actor, 85, said that the annual event which is observed every February to celebrate the cultural achievement of black people, has a negative connotation to him because it ‘relegates’ the entire of his heritage to a single set of four weeks.

He told The Sunday Times: ‘Two things I can say publicly that I do not like: Black History Month is an insult. You’re going to relegate my history to a month?’

He also went on to question the true definition of ‘African-American’, which has been used to describe black Americans since the 1700s.

He added: ‘Also “African-American” is an insult. I don’t subscribe to that title. Black people have had different titles all the way back to the n-word and I do not know how these things get such a grip, but everyone uses “African-American”.

‘What does it really mean? Most black people in this part of the world are mongrels. And you say Africa as if it’s a country when it’s a continent, like Europe.’