Thursday April 6, 2023 – Justin Dean has shut down claims that his ex-wife Korra Obidi’s new house is a mansion.

He went online to search for the difference between a condo and a mansion then read this difference out to his followers.

He pointed out that a mansion has more rooms and sits on more square feet.

He then explained that his house is almost a mansion as he shut down claims that he is jealous of Korra for buying a house.

Justin said in the video:

“A condo is one-fifth of a mansion. My home is three thousand square feet that means I’m two thousand square feet short of a mansion. But if you add in my unit and the unit below, that’s six thousand square feet. So, I technically live in a mansion or half of one. If you put both of these together, my home is considered a mansion.”

Watch the video below.