Monday April 3, 2023 – A young lady simply identified as Bella Nwoko has tendered an apology to her male friend identified as Richard Osita, after she threatened to falsely accuse him of rape.

On Sunday, April 2, Richard via his Instagram page, @your_young_king, shared a video of Bella, apologizing for “accusing him of rape.”

According to Richard, he and Bella grew up together and he had always seen her as a kid sister. He said that she first threatened to accuse him of rape in 2021 when he turned down her sexual advances and also threatened to accuse him of rape last week after he asked her to refund the money she owed him.

In a video, Bella could be seen tendering an apology to him for attempting to tarnish his image with the rape allegation.

Richard who shared the video wrote;

‘THIS WOMAN ACCUSED ME OF RAPE BECAUSE I TURNED HER DOWN, ALL FALSE RAPE ACCUSERS SHOULD SERVE THE SAME JAIL TERM AS ACTUAL RAPISTS. SHE TRIED TO RUIN MY LIFE AND I WANT THE NIGERIA POLICE FORCE TO DO THE RIGHT THING @nigeriapoliceforce

MANY INNOCENT MEN ARE IN PRISON BECAUSE OF WOMEN LIKE THIS, I NEED HER IN JAIL!! BECAUSE IF THE TABLES WERE TURNED ID BE IN FUCKING PRISON RIGHT NOW. FUCK YOU BITCH”

Bella while speaking in the video, said;

‘Hi Richard, I am sorry for falsely accusing you of rape and I went way out of line and I am really sorry. For whatever I have caused you, for whatever I have done to you, I am truly, truly sorry and it will never happen again. Please”

