Monday April 24, 2023 – Young and the Restless star, Eric Braeden shared his cancer diagnosis with his fans during a Facebook Live session.

The 82-year-old German-born actor said in the 13-minute video that he experienced prostate issues while he was recuperating from recent knee-replacement surgery when his doctor gave him the cancer diagnosis.

Braeden said;

“I hate to be this personal, but I think this may be good for some older guys who may or may not listen to this.”

The actor added that though he has continued to exercise during treatment, he has however dialed that back for the time being.

Braeden said;

“I’ve learned now to listen to my body more, and not go all out. So if you’ve seen me a little under the weather, yeah, I have been, but I will lick this. This bastard ain’t going to get me, I’m going to get it. I’ll be in top form again soon.

“So that’s where I am right now. I love acting. I entertain people. I love your support. So, whenever you have someone in the family who goes through this, support them. It can work out. Nowadays, there is so much advancement in cancer treatment, you can survive it.”

Braeden is best known for his role as Victor Newman on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless, for which he has won an Emmy. He has played the part for more than four decades.