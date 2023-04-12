Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 12, 2023 – Political analysts have tried to decipher the message former President Uhuru Kenyatta sent on Sunday when he appeared in public for the first time since the invasion of his Northlands City by goons allegedly sent by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The former Head of State attended an Easter church service in Mombasa, where he joined other congregants in participating in prayers, singing, and dancing.

According to Political Analyst Martin Andati, Uhuru’s appearance signified that he supports the dialogue and peace talks between President William Ruto and Azimio Leader Raila Odinga since appeared when the political storm had subsided.

Besides, Uhuru donned a white shirt while in the church, which public relations experts have argued was a sign of peace.

“Uhuru’s appearance during Easter was significant because it was his first public appearance since goons attacked his farm. It demonstrates a sign of peace and reconciliation in the face of President Ruto’s administration’s turmoil,” Andati opined.

He further alleged that the invasion of Uhuru’s farm exposed Ruto’s government as vindictive after the former Head of State’s property and family.

“Even the invasion of the Northlands farm could not have been with the approval of President Ruto, those who did it simply intended to endure that he was at loggerheads with the Retired Head of State,” Andati claimed.

On his part, Maxwell Otero, another political scientist, and a civil society activist, advised Ruto to take advantage of Uhuru’s goodwill and reach out to him and Raila rather than the latter alone.

“Uhuru is demonstrating restraint despite his property being destroyed. In the same spirit, Ruto should move with speed and set a stage with a joint handshake with Raila and Uhuru on a single platform,” Maxwell stated.

The joint handshake will ensure the country is politically stable, creating a platform for economic growth and prosperity.

“Imagine a situation in which Ruto would invite both Uhuru and Raila to State House for a joint meeting, at once, the country will breathe a sigh of relief,” Maxwell noted.

