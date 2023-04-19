Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Wednesday, 19 April 2023 – A lady identified as Teresia Wamuyu or Mama Wairimu is trending after she did the unthinkable to her 9-year-old daughter.
Read the shocking thread on Twitter.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>