Sunday, April 16, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has watered down former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s letter to the International Criminal Court (ICC), accusing the government, especially Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome, of using excessive force during protests.

Speaking in Nyandarua, Rigathi accused Raila of destroying people’s property and causing some people to lose their lives during demonstrations, saying he should be the one to be taken to The Hague.

“In fact, the people who should be taken to ICC are those Azimio characters who have destroyed the life and property of the people of Kenya,” Gachagua stated.

At the same time, Gachagua instructed Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome not to be threatened by Raila and his ICC threats but to continue executing his duties without fear.

‘I see they want to intimidate the IG, but I ask you to continue doing your job professionally. Had they not come to the streets, there would have been no issue between the police and the demonstrators. So let them keep their people at home, “Gachagua stated.

“IG if those people come to the street, do your job in accordance with the Constitution of Kenya. Protect the life and property of Kenyans,” the DP directed.

He reiterated that the government will not be coerced, daring Raila to return to the streets as long as they do not destroy other people’s property.

“We are not like the previous government that agreed to the handshake. We are stronger,” Gachagua, who was in Nyandarua County to oversee the planting of over 10,000 trees to save Ol Bolossat Lake, stated, responding to the letter drafted by lawyer Paul Mwangi.

In the letter, the lawyer made 9 demands to ICC, urging the court to inquire into the political situation in Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST