Friday April 21, 2023 – Big Brother star, Pere, has lashed out at Twitter owner, Elon Musk, shortly after his verification badge and that of many others were taken away.

Pere in the tweets he shared, stated that he will never pay for the verification badge as Elon has “ruined the purpose of having it.”

He tweeted;

“I will not pay a dime for your verification badge @elonmusk you ruined the purpose for having it. Werey somebody. All of us now dey the same level for twitter. Hehehehe.

Nothing when we no go see for Elon musk internet.

Someone educate me on this twitter blue nonsense, wtf is that?”