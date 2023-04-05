Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday April 5, 2023 – Mario Balotelli has responded with cryptic messages to Roberto Mancini’s assertion that his days as an Italy international were over.

The former Inter Milan and Manchester City forward recently posted on social media suggesting he was ready for a recall to the national team due to issues related to a shortage of strikers.

Mancini instead was forced into calling up Mateo Retegui, an uncapped forward who had grown up in Argentina.

‘There are Italian strikers out there and they are in good shape – trust me,’ he had written on Instagram.

The former Mancity coach then responded to the suggestions by slamming the door on any notion of recalling Balotelli, declaring that ‘chapter closed’.

‘I think that chapter is closed,’ he told reporters at an Italian Football Federation event.

Balotelli, who played under Mancini for three years at City, winning the Premier League and FA Cup, appeared to fire back at the Italy boss.

He initially posted a cry-laughing emoji, before posting a screen-grab of what appeared to be a motivational message.

‘You don’t become king by chasing the queen,’ it read.

Balotelli’s last involvement with the national side came in January 2022 when Mancini called him up to a 35-man squad for a training camp ahead that March’s crucial World Cup play-offs.

He was omitted from the squad for the play-offs themselves, which saw Italy eliminated by relative minnows North Macedonia.

Balotelli last played for Italy in 2018, having made his debut for his country in 2010. His record currently reads as 36 appearances, having scored 14 goals.

He currently plays for Swiss Super League club Sion, having plied his trade at a number of clubs across France, Italy and Turkey in recent seasons.