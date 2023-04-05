Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 5, 2023 – Agano Party leader David Waihiga Mwaure has demanded to be part and parcel of the deal between President William Ruto and Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking yesterday, Mwaure called for the inclusion of all 2022 presidential candidates in the dialogue initiated by President William Ruto and Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

“It would be an absurdity and daylight exclusion to discuss the results of 2022 presidential elections and reconstitution of IEBC without the main players who were there,” read part of the Agano Party press statement.

Mwaure also called for the inclusion of small unfunded political parties, religious organizations, Civil Society, the Law Society of Kenya, and other professional bodies, women, and differently enabled persons.

The Agano Party Leader emphasized that in case the demands are not met, then he will seek intervention from the courts.

“That in case of failure to be all-inclusive, our courts should intervene and uphold the tenets of our constitution,” read part of Mwaura’s statement to the media.

Mwaure made the demands barely two days after Ruto and Raila agreed to dialogue for the sake of the country.

Subsequently, Raila called off the anti-government protests that were taking place in different parts of the country.

Mwaure was the first to accept the 2022 presidential result and agreed to back President Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST