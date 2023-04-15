Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, April 15, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga that he is free to resume mass protests if he is not satisfied with the planned bipartisan talks between the government and opposition.

Speaking in Nyandarua County on Friday, Gachagua said Raila Odinga can resume demos but warned him against destroying businesses and private properties.

The second in command told Raila Odinga that he will see fire if his supporters destroy properties like during the last month’s mass protests.

“Mimi na President hatuna time ya kuongea na yeye, alikuwa anasema ati mimi na yeye tusalimiane, mimi naweza salimiana na Raila kweli? Unasema ati utarudi kwa barabara, si urudi kwani barabara kuna mahali zimeenda bora usiharibu mali za watu,”

Gachagua also claimed that he will not allow President Ruto to have a handshake with Raila because he knows that it is the common mwananchi who will be affected because the handshake will divert the plan of the Kenya Kwanza movement.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.