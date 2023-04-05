Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 5, 2023 – Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has expressed his utter shock at Azimio Leader Raila Odinga after he rejected President William Ruto’s offer to dialogue through Parliament.

In a statement yesterday, Raila rejected Ruto’s offer to address his issues through the Parliament and instead pushed to have a conversation at the national level similar to that of 2008 that was led by Koffi Anan during the reign of late President Mwai Kibaki.

However, the move has shocked Kenya Kwanza leaders, who have told Raila to do his worst because they will not go for it.

Speaking earlier today, Sudi, who is considered to be among the hardliners in Kenya’s Kwanza government, suggested that Raila’s demands will not be met.

He questioned how the issues of reducing the cost of living and opening the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) servers are related to the 2008 National Accord.

As such, the youthful legislator has advised the Opposition leader to resume his weekly protests because the government cannot give in to his new demands.

“I am shocked to hear Raila Odinga desperately seeking talks like the 2008 National Accord using the issues of the price of unga and opening of IEBC Kenya servers. Do these issues even relate? Heri tu mrudi Maandamano nyinyi,” Sudi said.

Earlier, UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala termed the new demands set by Raila as ‘unreasonable’ adding that they were not meant to address the issues raised but to coerce Kenya Kwanza to share power with Azimio.

