Thursday, April 20, 2023 – Political Analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has faulted Azimio Leader Raila Odinga over his obsession with IEBC servers.

In a statement, Ngunyi told Raila to stop fighting IEBC because it is not the enemy, saying the real problem lies at the Supreme Court of Kenya.

He avers that it is the Supreme Court of Kenya that made William Ruto the President.

“Dear Raila you are fighting the wrong battle with IEBC. The enemy of Kenya is the Supreme Court. We have many unanswered questions regarding their ruling in 2022,” Ngunyi tweeted.

“The six unelected judges made Ruto President. Fact. The courts are rotten to the core and rotten from the core.”

The Supreme Court trashed the 2022 Presidential petition filed by Raila challenging the announcement of William Ruto as President.

It cited a lack of evidence of discrepancies in some of the issues raised by Azimio.

The seven-bench judges led by Chief Justice Martha Koome, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, justices Issac Lenaola, Njoki Ndung’u, Ibrahim Mohammed, Smokin Wanjala, and William Ouko unanimously ruled that Ruto was elected per the law.

This comes even as Raila has listed IEBC as the four main points he wants addressed by the bi-partisan teams from both Kenya Kwanza and his camp.

