Friday April 21, 2023 – Actress and filmmaker Mary Remmy Njoku has taken a swipe at skin care product sellers who sell their products with filter.

Mary in the post she shared, described people in such category as “frauds”.

She added that if sellers of such products are sure of its effect, they should show their real faces.

She wrote;

“If you are sure of the effects of the products on your skin, show your real face. Shout out those few genuine beauty products out there.”