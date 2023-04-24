Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 24, 2023 – Controversial Bungoma-based pastor, Yesu wa Tongaren, has spoken about the Shakahola massacre, where pastor Paul Mackenzie is alleged to have killed over 59 of his followers and dumped their bodies at a nearby cemetery.

In an interview with one of the local blogs on Monday, the self-proclaimed Messiah stated that Mackenzie should have led his followers to him rather than leading them down a dangerous path.

Yesu quoted scriptures stating that the followers lost their lives for lack of knowledge.

“Kulingana na Hosea 4 verses 6 hasa watu wamekufa kwa kukosa maarifa.”

He further quoted Matthew 7 verse 15:

“Watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves.”

He noted that Mackenzie misled his followers by convincing them to fast to death in the hope of seeing Jesus.

The cleric also said Mackenzie should have told his followers to board a bus to Tongaren and see the ‘real messiah’ instead of starving them to death.

“McKenzie angewaweka kwa basi wakuje wanione direct. Kufunga ni kujipa nafasi ya kuomba na kumrudia Mungu, si kufa,” he said.

