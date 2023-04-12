Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday April 12, 2023 – This young man has sparked outrage on Twitter after he said that women who gave birth via cesarean section (CS) “didn’t labour enough for the child” and do not love their children as much.

He tweeted:

“UNPOPULAR OPINION: Mothers who gave birth through cesarean section(CS) don’t know the pain of giving birth. They didn’t labor enough for the child hence they don’t really love their children. They only know surgery pain which is reduced by anesthetic drugs. Anyway, what do I know?”

His tweet sparked outrage, with many pointing out his ignorance, yet he doubled down on his stance and said someone close to him gave birth 3 times via CS.