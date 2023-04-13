Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday April 13, 2023 – A woman is currently in hospital after falling victim to one-chance bus operators.

The victim’s sister took to Twitter to reveal that the criminals picked her sister up before 6am.

They beat her up and nearly shot her.

They finally dropped her after taking everything she had with her.

The family of the victim got a call at 6am informing them of the attack.

The victim was taken to a private hospital where first aid was administered before she was referred to a general hospital.

Medics at the general hospital are fighting to save the woman’s sight after the criminals poured a substance into her eyes making her unable to see.

See below.

Watch the video below.