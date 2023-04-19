Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday April 19, 2023 – A video of a Ghanaian woman and her husband holding a virtual traditional wedding ceremony is currently trending online.

The woman was spotted dancing beside a big screen which her husband appeared in.

It is however unclear when the “wedding ceremony” was held.

Watch the video below