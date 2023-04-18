Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday April 18, 2023 – A lady called Victoria Moneke is seeking advice on whether to ask her husband to open the spare room in their 2-bedroom apartment which was locked by his brother before travelling out.

According to the woman, her mother-in-law is preparing to stay with them and they need the extra room.

“Evening lovely people, please I want to ask a question, my mother in-law is about to stay with us, don’t have problem with that.

It is a 2bedroom apartment, one room is locked due to my brother in-law that lived there before traveling out, reasons b it dat some of their property are being lock there.

my question is, right now my husband is planning for him to b sleeping in d parlor while his mum sleeps in d room with us.

I have two children. Is it right if I talk to him to open d other room?

We can adjust something there for the mum to stay, my marriage is still young we sometimes need privacy to talk and so on.”