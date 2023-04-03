Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday April 3, 2023 – The controversy surrounding the death of a young girl, Ogochukwu Emene, took a degrading turn.

Ogochukwu died under mysterious circumstances on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

Members of the community accused the girl’s mother, Azuka Emene, of having a hand in her death, an allegation she denied.

A member of the community, Okuekwe Aguata, has now shared a video of the woman being made to walk over the corpse of her daughter to prove she is not responsible for her death.

Below is his Facebook post on the development

STILL ON LATE OGOCHUKWU EMENE MATTER… DID AZUKA REALLY KILL HER DAUGHTER? CAN A MOTHER KILL HER BRILLIANT AND PROMISING DAUGHTER?

The mother though her character and body language may cause the accusations that she’s responsible for her daughter’s death, but so many information shows that the woman will never kill her daughter deliberately.

Let all who are angry with either the woman or her son calm down first and pray for possible way of getting the facts which will help in saving the face and dignity of the woman and her family. Please stay tuned on the matter as the woman’s own version will be uploaded after more findings.

