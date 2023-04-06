Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday April 5, 2023 – A 47-year-old woman, Firoza Bee Bee Joseph, has been arrested in South Africa for faking her own kidnapping and demanding a R2M ransom from her husband.

Mrs. Joseph made a brief appearance in the Durban magistrate’s court on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

The woman, from Phoenix, north of Durban, is charged with defeating the ends of justice.

Police said the woman was arrested on Tuesday after investigations proved her version of events was not entirely accurate.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police received a complaint of a woman who was allegedly kidnapped on Clayfied Drive in Phoenix on Monday.

He said it was reported that the woman left her husband’s business premises to use a restroom at their home a short distance away.

Her husband received a phone call from her, reporting she was kidnapped and pleading with him to deposit an undisclosed amount of money for her release.

“The husband received a call from his wife, claiming that she had been kidnapped. She pleaded with him to deposit an undisclosed amount of money for her release. Few moments later the husband received another call from a man who threatened to hurt the woman if the money was not paid,” Netshiunda said.

He said police investigations revealed that the woman had allegedly staged her own kidnapping and she was charged.

“Police are sending a strong warning to anyone who is contemplating to fake their own kidnappings for any reason or waste state resources by opening false cases, that they will be met with the flaming wrath of the law,” he said.

Netshiunda said police had been working hard to decrease the number of kidnappings, which has seen an increase recently.

In court, Joseph’s attorney, Chris Gouden, said she is employed as a manager at a garage.

Gounden said the accused had kidney issues and is on medication for another medical condition.

State prosecutor, Joshua Govender said bail is not opposed for the accused.

The state sought a postponement, as three statements are still outstanding.

She was granted bail of R3,000 and the matter was postponed to June 7, 2023, for further investigation.