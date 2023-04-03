Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday April 3, 2023 – A young woman has died in Turkey while reportedly undergoing gastric band surgery.

Shannon Bowe, 28, from Denny, near Falkirk, Scotland, died on Saturday, April 1.

It is understood that Shannon travelled to Turkey for the weight loss procedure.

It is unclear at which medical facility she received the operation or what complications led to her death.

Gastric band surgery involves a doctor placing a gastric band around the top of the stomach, creating a small pouch, according to the NHS.

When the patient eats, the small pouch fills up more quickly than their stomach normally would, making them feel fuller with less food. The procedure is said to help patients eat less, eat more slowly and lose weight.

Her heartbroken loved ones have gone on social media to pay tribute.

Her boyfriend, Ross Stirling, wrote: “Sleep tight my angel, love you forever and always.”

Her aunt Amanda Bowe posted: “My beautiful niece Shannon, there are no words, just heartbreak and grief.

“Life can be so cruel. She was a beautiful, funny, crazy girl who will always live in my heart.

“You will be sorely missed.”

Friend, Clare-Louise Farrell described Shannon as “the brightest spirit in the pub”.

Her tribute reads: “Such a sad time to learn of the passing of such a beautiful young soul, Shannon Bowe.

“You always had the brightest spirit be it in the pub or when I saw you at work.

“Your smile was infectious and lit up even the darkest of days.”

Another friend posted: “Sad to see the news of Shannon Bowe thoughts with all friends and family.”

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British national who died in Turkey and are in contact.