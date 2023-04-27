Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday April 27, 2023 – A woman named Jemila confronted her husband at his alleged side chic’s house and she filmed the confrontation.

In a video shared online, Jemila, a Sierra Leonean, is seen walking up to the alleged side chic’s house to cause a scene.

Her husband came out of the house and told Jemila that she is trespassing.

He then threatened to call the authorities.

But Jemila was not deterred and she asked him to go ahead.

“Trespassing? I want you and Christiana to take me to jail,” Jemila said.

The alleged side chic, Christiana George, soon emerged from the house and felt the wrath of the wife.

Jemila called Christiana a prostitute and told her she has no value and can’t get a man of her own.

“I have the right to have friends,” the husband said as he held Christiana’s hand and led her out into the street.

He added that Christiana is his “acquaintance”.

But Jemila was not buying it and she kept verbally attacking both.

Jemila said:

“This woman caused chaos in my home… 22 years of marriage, this woman came and separate me and my husband. Now we are separated. We have twins.”

“Christiana has caused commotion in your marriage,” Jemila added to her husband.

Her husband told her that he can keep whoever he wants as a friend but Jemila replied:

“We’re not separated. We’re legally married.”

She then told her husband: “You’re a cheater. You dey go church with girlfriend.”

She also said that she suffered abuse from her husband for 22 years but stayed because they have two kids.

Jemila continued to follow her husband and Christiana while screaming at them until they got into a building.

She followed them into the building and her husband scolded her, saying, “What are you doing? We’re in church.”

Someone believed to be a church worker eventually came and stopped Jemila from filming.

Watch the video below.