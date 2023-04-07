Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday April 7, 2023 – A woman has been arrested after allegedly having sex with a dog and posting “extremely graphic” videos of the abuse on social media.

Denise Frazier, 19, is charged with unnatural intercourse and aggravated cruelty to an animal.

Police in Mississippi say they were alerted to a video involving a woman and a male dog by a concerned resident who watched the video on social media.

“In my 17 years in law enforcement, this is one of the most disturbing cases that I’ve ever investigated,” Sergeant J.D. Carter, of Jones County Sheriff’s Department, said.

He said the videos “are so graphic” that officers are not even allowed to discuss them.

Frazier reportedly admitted that it was her engaging in sexual intercourse with an animal in the video.

Carter says that Frazier’s alibi was that she was forced into committing the heinous acts but says there’s no evidence of that though they are investigating.

She allegedly told police she was “threatened to do it” and also that “people pay [her]” for the videos, according to the Laurel Leader-Call.

“We’ve never dealt with this particular type of case before,” Carter said. “There are really no true words to describe it other than disgusting.

“So, right now, we’re still in that initial phase, right past the first part of it. But, we’re still going to look into it to see if there’s more.”

He says there may be more videos filmed in other counties. They have alerted nearby sheriff’s departments.

The dogs were seized from the residence she was arrested at and taken to a local animal hospital.

One of the dogs is a German shepherd that Frazier referred to as a “service dog.”

Frazier, from the hamlet of Myrick, Mississippi, made her first appearance in court Thursday, April 6, and had her bond set at $25,000.

If found guilty, Frazier could be jailed for up to 10 years.