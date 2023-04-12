Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 – Raila Odinga’s lastborn daughter, Winnie Odinga, has revealed that she is single because she is yet to find a confident Kenyan man to marry her.

Speaking in an interview, Winnie claimed that men get scared because of her father’s huge influence in politics.

“I have not found the right person when I meet them, they start by being confident, kidogo kidogo politics, kidogo kidogo baba calls me and they get shocked, I am yet to find that confident Kenyan man,” she said.

According to Winnie, her confidence comes from her father.

She said that she is looking for a man who is confident like her father.

She also doesn’t mind dating a foreigner but she would prefer a Kenyan man.

At the moment, she is single and enjoying it.

“I am currently enjoying myself, I actually don’t know how to date as not Winnie Odinga,” she said.

In matters of having children, Winnie acknowledged that there is a lot of science these days, and she can even get a child at 80 years.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.