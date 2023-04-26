Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday April 25, 2023 – Wimbledon has banned Russian flags from this summer’s tournament as over the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

While rules have been relaxed to allow Russian stars to compete as neutrals, organisers have updated their regulations to prohibit signs or symbols of support for either Russia or Belarus.

Wimbledon’s chief executive Sally Bolton confirmed the news on Tuesday ahead of this year’s edition at the All England Club, which will begin on July 3 and run until July 16.

‘Our grounds entry terms and conditions have been updated this year,’ she said in a statement.

‘That will prohibit any Russian or Belarusian flags being brought into the grounds, as well as any other symbols or signs of support for the war or the two regimes.’

Bolton also added that the tournament will not be aired in Russia or Belarus – and that Russian journalists would not be welcome to attend in SW19 either.

‘The gates teams will be well briefed on what can and can’t come into the grounds,’ she continued.

‘The tournament will not be shown in Russia or Belarus,’ Bolton added. ‘Russian media are not welcome at the Championships.’

However, its decision to allow stars from the country to compete comes with strict terms. Any player who carries a flag or promotes the country in any way could be sanctioned – including potentially being expelled from the tournament.

Russian stars could also be asked to sign a Code of Conduct before the tournament – but will not be forced to make a public declaratoin of opposition to the war in Ukraine, as proposed by then sports minister Nigel Huddleston last year.