Thursday, April 13, 2023 – Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, has accused President William Ruto’s government of hiring hackers to infiltrate the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) servers and destroy evidence that shows that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga won the last year’s presidential election.

Speaking on Wednesday at Jubilee headquarters in Nairobi, Kioni, who is a former Ndaragwa Member of Parliament, claimed that hackers have been brought into the country to interfere with the servers ahead of bipartisan talks.

The former MP said Ruto wants to conceal the truth, as the server’s opening is one of Raila Odinga’s irreducible minimums.

“We know they have brought characters from out of the country yet again to try and tamper with the data, but we will be able to detect it when we open the server,” Kioni claimed.

This comes days after claims emerged on social media that the alleged hackers are being hosted at Trade and Investment Chief Administrative Secretary Evans Kidero’s hotel in Nairobi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.