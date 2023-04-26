Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 26, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders have asked Kenyans to turn up and welcome Raila Odinga at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Friday.

Raila will be returning to the country on Friday morning after a weeklong break in Dubai.

On Wednesday, National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi wrote to Azimio MPs asking them to gather at the JKIA to welcome Raila when he returns.

The Ugunja Member of Parliament asked Raila’s supporters to show love for their leader by turning up in large numbers to usher him into the country at JKIA.

The invite also asked the supporters to then proceed with Raila for a mega rally at the Kamukunji Grounds in Kibra.

“As a party, we are gearing to accord him a grand welcome on arrival at the JKIA, then join him in a grand procession to the people’s Baraza at the Kamukunji Grounds, Kibra Constituency, on the same day. The Rt Hon Odinga will address the nation at the said meeting,” Wandayi said

“We appeal to all supporters of our quest for a just, fair and democratic nation that prioritises its citizens, to turn up in large numbers and welcome Rt Hon Odinga home and attend the Kibra rally. We further appeal to everyone attending the twin events to maintain peace and order as we have done in the past,” Wandayi added.

