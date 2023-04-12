Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 12 April 2023 – Vocal lawyer Miguna Miguna has cast doubt on Akothee’s hyped wedding with her lover Dennis Schweizer aka Omosh that was hosted at the Windsor Hotel on Monday.

Little is known about Dennis, who claims to hail from Switzerland.

While guests invited to the wedding were provided with detailed booklets about Akothee, very little had been made public about her husband.

Akothee has also not made an effort to demystify her man and no one, not even Kenyans on Twitter has gotten to the bottom of who is Denis ‘Omosh’ Schweizer, where has he schooled? What did he pursue in university? What does he do? Who are his family? Has he been married before? Does he have kids?

It is for this reason that Miguna believes that Akothee’s marriage may end in tears.

Miguna claims there are red flags all over.

He hopes Akothee has already written a will and a prenup in case anything happens.

“A bright red flag. I hope she has a prenup and a will. Wishing her well,” he tweeted.

