Thursday, April 27, 2023 – Kenyans across the country have been surprised by how police treated Televangelist Ezekiel Odero of New Life Prayer Centre and Church when they arrested him on Thursday.

Instead of being handled like a criminal, Pastor Ezekiel was accorded VIP treatment during his arrest.

One of those who protested over Pastor Odero’s arrest was Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, who said police gave the controversial pastor VIP treatment for no reason.

“Ezekiel Odero has not been arrested. He has been given VIP treatment by police for no reason,” he said.

During the arrest, the preacher wore a white robe and carried a Bible in his hand. A police officer walked by his side after he arrived at Coast Police Headquarters.

He initially drove himself to the DCI offices in his sleek Lexus LX 570.

He was seen opening the door as a police officer waited for him and then closed it before proceeding to the police offices.

The vehicle is associated with wealthy and influential people in society, including politicians.

The Lexus LX 570 model is a sport utility vehicle (SUV) with a price that ranges from between Sh20 million to Sh27 million, depending on the year of manufacture.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.